ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Richards

Jason Richards appointed UK CEO for Swiss Re

Insurer

Jason Richards appointed UK CEO for Swiss Re

As of 1 January

clock 19 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

British Friendly promotes Claire Kelly to propositions director

16 August 2021 • 1 min read
02

Remote working employees may face pay cuts

17 August 2021 • 2 min read
03

Tony Müdd: When signposting does work

16 August 2021 • 4 min read
04

Alain Desmier: Major changes to protection lead generation are coming

19 August 2021 • 3 min read
05

Partner Insight: Adviser view: What are the real benefits of PMI's 'value-added services?

17 August 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT