Insurance United Against Dementia

Insurance hits £8 million fundraising milestone for dementia

Insurer

Insurance hits £8 million fundraising milestone for dementia

For research and support services

clock 17 April 2023 • 2 min read
Industry raises £170,000 for United Against Dementia

Insurer

Industry raises £170,000 for United Against Dementia

Zurich Community Trust matched all donations

clock 13 January 2023 • 1 min read
Peter Hamilton: Heir of the iDOG

Insurer

Peter Hamilton: Heir of the iDOG

"Alzheimer’s Society believe that 209,600 people will develop dementia this year"

clock 25 October 2022 • 5 min read
COVER partners with Insurance United Against Dementia for Excellence Awards 2022

Insurer

COVER partners with Insurance United Against Dementia for Excellence Awards 2022

Charity partner for awards ceremony

clock 19 October 2022 • 1 min read
Insurance United Against Dementia initiative adds protection experts to board

Insurer

Insurance United Against Dementia initiative adds protection experts to board

Richard Dudley appointed as new chair

clock 28 January 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Premier Choice Healthcare acquires Homewood Health and Margaret Clark Healthcare

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

AMI's Penn: Lessons from the travel industry on value of protection advice

16 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read