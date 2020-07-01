insurance industry
Insurers must 'find new techniques' to assess workplace wellbeing
Research explores gap between workplace expectations and experience in reality for employees
Protection business up almost 6% on last year - Gen Re
Half year report findings released
Seven reasons to attend the COVER Summit this year
Our biggest Protection & Health Summit yet comes to Hilton London Bankside on 4 October
Medicash reports 5% growth in premium income
Cashplan provider pays out 96.6% of claims for 2017
Amazon 'in talks' with insurers about UK price comparison site
Aggregator for Amazon Protect product for accidental and theft insurance, claims Reuters
Melissa Collett: Access to insurance
Providing better protection to people with mental health problems, disabilities and 'just about managing' families on Universal Credit will help improve trust
MPs call for non-profit insurance 'premium' to fund social care
Housing, Communities and Local Government and Health and Social Care Committees' joint report suggests 'Social Care Premium' as a sustainable funding solution
FCA: Industry must improve 'access to insurance' for pre-existing medical conditions
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) publishes feedback from June 2017's Call for Input (Cfl) on Access To Insurance following 'high level of interest'
UnderwriteMe appoints Julie Evans as COO
She will be responsible for technical, implementation and customer support, as well as product management
Steve Casey: Different Strokes?
Square Health's Steve Casey is living proof that CIC can be a vital lifeline for anyone who suffers a stroke. However, as he found out first hand, the experience of making a claim may differ from one provider to the next. Here's his story...
New venue and date for COVER Protection and Tech Forum 2018
Due to popular demand, venue and date changed to One Birdcage Walk, Westminster, London on 2 May
Old Mutual Wealth paid 100% of life claims (again)
94.6% of critical illness claims paid in 2017 by wealth manager
COVER Customer Care Awards 2018: Shortlist announced!
Our annual awards ceremony takes place at Jumeirah Carlton Tower, London, on Friday 18 May