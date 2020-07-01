income protection insurance
VitalityLife launches mortgage plan and enhances IP
‘Simple but comprehensive’ protection for mortgages
British Friendly pays 94.7% of 2018 claims
Annual average of 96.2% since 2005
British Friendly launches terminal illness benefit
Claims process also enhanced
Mail on Sunday issues call for income protection
Human interest story published yesterday
Income protection policy unveiled by Zurich
Rehabilitation, return to work packages and lump sum benefit for trauma included
More than 35 million UK people lack financial safety net - Aegon
36% of UK households have no savings whatsoever
VitalityLife rolls out nurse tele-claims service
Serious illness or income protection policyholders can claim via specialist nurses rather than completing forms following pilot
Cost main barrier for customers buying protection
Disconnection between customers' perceived need for protection and industry valuation of products, the State of the Protection Nation report from Royal London has found
97.8% of all group and individual claims paid in 2017
'Record-breaking' £5bn in total pay-outs for protection industry last year and £1.6bn paid out for group risk, according to ABI and GRiD
Industry reaction: Income protection plans on the decline?
Recent Defaqto figures show a 13% fall in IP plans available on the market, but does this mean the cover available is decreasing in quality?