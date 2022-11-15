HealthTech

Simplyhealth launches £60m venture capital fund

Technology

Simplyhealth launches £60m venture capital fund

Targeted at early-stage healthcare businesses

clock 15 November 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit

10 November 2022 • 1 min read
02

Alan Lakey: The case against stand-alone critical illness

14 November 2022 • 5 min read
03

Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics

11 November 2022 • 3 min read
04

AXA Health trials urgent care centres offering

08 November 2022 • 1 min read
05

Karen Woodley: Why customers cannot go without PMI during the cost of living crisis

09 November 2022 • 3 min read