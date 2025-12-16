Habito

Monzo to acquire Habito

Adviser / Broking

Monzo to acquire Habito

Deal expected to complete Spring 2026

clock 16 December 2025 • 1 min read
Habito launches protection offering

Individual Protection

Habito launches protection offering

Adds six new hires

clock 02 July 2024 • 1 min read

Technology

Anorak teams up with open banking app Starling

Technology will allow Starling customers to buy personalised life insurance policies via mobile finance app

clock 03 September 2018 • 1 min read

Technology

Habito launches life insurance offering

Underwritten by AIG life, the service offers life insurance in as few as nine questions

clock 02 September 2018 • 1 min read