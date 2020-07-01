group insurance
The great IP vs mental health impasse
With Mental Health Awareness Week upon us, Suzanne Clarkson explores what the individual IP market can learn from their group counterparts when it comes to supporting people with mental health issues...
International Wheelchair Day: Workplace mental health support needed
Employers should consider more than just physical assistance for disabled workers and group insurance policies should play a part
Employees prefer alternative names for 'group' insurance products
Research from Canada Life suggests that renaming 'group' insurance products would make them more easily understandable to employees and therefore more sellable.