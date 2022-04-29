Georgia d’Esterre

WiP Network Conference 2022: Marketing to the right audience

Individual Protection

'If you are trying to market to a family person, that’s not me. You are not marketing to me'

clock 29 April 2022 • 3 min read
Georgia d'Esterre joins Guardian as new head of marketing

Insurer

Brings 19 years' experience to the role

clock 04 February 2022 • 1 min read
