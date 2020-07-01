General Data Protection Regulation
FT investigation shows health websites sharing sensitive data
Symptoms, diagnoses, drugs, fertility information
Vicki Livingstone: Protection, privacy and penalties
Surely paper-based GP reporting can't work post GDPR? Munich Re's Vicki Livingstone looks at how next month's regulation change can fuel new technologies and how insurers can improve interactions with GPs
GDPR: Eight myths busted
Henry Cazalet of The SMS Works helps debunk some common GDPR misconceptions
Registration open and agenda set for AMII AGM
The Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) readies annual general meeting for 14 March in Milton Keynes
XpertHR launches GDPR legal guide for HR staff
A new practical guide aimed at helping HR staff to process employee data under new GDPR rules has been launched by XpertHR.