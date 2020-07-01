gender pay gap
'Together we have the power to make practical, meaningful and lasting change'
CII initiative launches manifesto
Income protection sales increase 44.7% during H1 - IRESS
£100,000 pensions gap for women in part-time work
'Part-time pensions penalty' leaving women worse than men in retirement, study finds
Proportion of women in senior FCA positions edges up
Still 66% women in lower quartile
CII reduces gender pay gap with targeted action plan
Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) publishes data along with guidance for employers
'In an ideal world we would not have to promote female achievements'
Lifesearch's Emma Thomson on industry scepticism, founding the Women in Protection Network and the need for greater diversity
The female of the species (should be protected like the male)
Women are significantly behind men when it comes to financial resilience, says iPipeline's Stephanie Hydon, and this seriously needs to change