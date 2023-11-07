Fruitful Insights

Mental health issues have affected one in three Gen Z employees

Group Protection

Mental health issues have affected one in three Gen Z employees

Workplace culture more important than money

clock 07 November 2023 • 1 min read
Workplace absences surge as 41% of staff plan to quit

Group Protection

Workplace absences surge as 41% of staff plan to quit

Presenteeism jumped 18%

clock 21 February 2023 • 2 min read
Legal & General partners on group protection wellbeing platform

Group Protection

Legal & General partners on group protection wellbeing platform

With Fruitful Insights

clock 23 May 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Premier Choice Healthcare acquires Homewood Health and Margaret Clark Healthcare

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

AMI's Penn: Lessons from the travel industry on value of protection advice

16 November 2023 • 4 min read
05

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read