financial services
City Mental Health Alliance launches graduate community
Network for recent joiners of financial and professional services companies in the City
Will open banking revolutionise the protection market?
Open banking has increased customer engagement across younger demographics, but can it do the same for protection? Cameron Clark investigates
Just over one in 10 broker firms have succession plan - Aviva
Broker industry set for year of growth, says research from Aviva
Scottish Widows appoints Gary Burchett as protection director
He fills the role previously held by Jackie Leiper
Artificial intelligence: 'First ever' self-service tool for SME employees
Financial wellbeing app service offering financial advice on pensions and savings, and featuring a chatbot called Ava
Swiss Re Group Watch: Group risk grows by 3.1%
Long-term disability income increases following years of decline
Ian Mckenna: Open banking and the future of financial protection
Some might assume open banking will not affect anyone providing life insurance advice. F&TRC's Ian Mckenna believes this could not be further from the truth
Cavendish Online adds Luke Barber to develop comparison business
New business development manager will take responsibility for growing white label service
Penrith Building Society and PG Mutual launch 'Income Protection Plus'
A policy to cover individuals unable to work due to illness, accident or injury
An in-depth look at the 2016 Group Risk Market
The UK Group Risk market - more employees and premiums, but still too few employers writes Paul Avis.