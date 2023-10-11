"More work to do" to achieve targets
Women within executive teams have grown to 32%
The regulators aim to highlight non-financial misconduct
25% have cut down or stopped receiving private medical services
"Unlocking the immense potential that neurodivergent minds bring to the table"
“Feedback needs to be normalised and not feared”
"If it doesn't challenge you, it won't change you"
“This is a marathon and we've only just started the race”
“Our industry has made a start, but there’s still work to do”