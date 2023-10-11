Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

FCA admits slow career progression for Black individuals to senior level

Regulation

"More work to do" to achieve targets

clock 11 October 2023 • 3 min read
ABI members with staff neurodiversity policy nearly doubles

Group Protection

Women within executive teams have grown to 32%

clock 10 October 2023 • 3 min read
FCA and PRA launch consultation to improve D&I in financial services

Regulation

The regulators aim to highlight non-financial misconduct

clock 26 September 2023 • 5 min read
One third of disabled adults are in 'serious' financial difficulty

Employee Benefits

25% have cut down or stopped receiving private medical services

clock 11 September 2023 • 3 min read
Covéa Insurance joins GAIN as corporate member

Insurer

"Unlocking the immense potential that neurodivergent minds bring to the table"

clock 14 August 2023 • 1 min read
Two thirds of employers to bolster staff benefits funding

Employee Benefits

Howden research shows

clock 24 May 2023 • 2 min read
WiP Network Conference 2023: Tackling imposter syndrome

Individual Protection

“Feedback needs to be normalised and not feared”

clock 26 April 2023 • 2 min read
WiP Network Conference 2023: How can leaders be empowering?

Individual Protection

"If it doesn't challenge you, it won't change you"

clock 26 April 2023 • 2 min read
International Women's Day 2023: The ethnic gap in female diversity

Insurer

“This is a marathon and we've only just started the race”

clock 08 March 2023 • 7 min read
Hannah Gurga: A Blueprint for the future of DE&I

Insurer

“Our industry has made a start, but there’s still work to do”

clock 25 November 2022 • 6 min read
