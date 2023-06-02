Dipa Mistry Kandola

Cloud8 adds new employee benefits provider to panel

Employee Benefits

Cloud8 adds new employee benefits provider to panel

To tackle cost of living issues

clock 02 June 2023 • 1 min read
Cloud8 secures £1.25M in latest funding round

Employee Benefits

Cloud8 secures £1.25M in latest funding round

Investment from Mercia

clock 19 October 2022 • 1 min read
Cloud8 appoints Dipa Mistry Kandola as chief executive

Employee Benefits

Cloud8 appoints Dipa Mistry Kandola as chief executive

15 months after joining the firm

clock 07 January 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Premier Choice Healthcare acquires Homewood Health and Margaret Clark Healthcare

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Fintel expands adviser reach with VouchedFor and AKG acquisitions

14 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read