Derek Miles

National advice firm LEBC Group enters administration﻿

Adviser / Broking

National advice firm LEBC Group enters administration﻿

Amid amalgamation with Aspira

clock 10 August 2023 • 1 min read
Tavistock buys 21% stake in advice firm LEBC Group

Adviser / Broking

Tavistock buys 21% stake in advice firm LEBC Group

Buying shares from founders' widow

clock 10 January 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Premier Choice Healthcare acquires Homewood Health and Margaret Clark Healthcare

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Fintel expands adviser reach with VouchedFor and AKG acquisitions

14 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read