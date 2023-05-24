DE&I

Two thirds of employers to bolster staff benefits funding

Employee Benefits

Two thirds of employers to bolster staff benefits funding

Howden research shows

clock 24 May 2023 • 2 min read
COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023: One week left to enter!

Adviser / Broking

COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023: One week left to enter!

Ends on 27 January

clock 20 January 2023 • 1 min read
Hannah Gurga: A Blueprint for the future of DE&I

Insurer

Hannah Gurga: A Blueprint for the future of DE&I

“Our industry has made a start, but there’s still work to do”

clock 25 November 2022 • 6 min read
FCA's Mills says data holds key to diversity inclusion

Insurer

FCA's Mills says data holds key to diversity inclusion

Speaking at ABI event

clock 23 November 2022 • 2 min read
Nobody will fix diversity problem for us: Aviva CEO

Insurer

Nobody will fix diversity problem for us: Aviva CEO

Speech at ABI event

clock 22 November 2022 • 2 min read
ABI unveils diversity, equity and inclusion commitment plans

Insurer

ABI unveils diversity, equity and inclusion commitment plans

DEI Blueprint strategy

clock 22 November 2022 • 2 min read
Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers

Adviser / Broking

Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers

“I had to crawl my way every month to doing well”

clock 13 September 2022 • 8 min read
Menopausal support should extend to entire workforce: Peppy

Employee Benefits

Menopausal support should extend to entire workforce: Peppy

Support needed to retain staff

clock 01 February 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

AMI's Penn: Lessons from the travel industry on value of protection advice

16 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Fintel expands adviser reach with VouchedFor and AKG acquisitions

14 November 2023 • 2 min read