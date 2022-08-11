David Evans

Andy Morris to take up Cirencester Friendly helm next month

Insurer

Andy Morris to take up Cirencester Friendly helm next month

Becomes chief executive on 9 September

clock 11 August 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Man jailed for 12 months for multiple bogus medical claims

09 August 2022 • 2 min read
02

Anna Glod highlights 'bad practises' of Utility Warehouse non-advised IP sales

04 August 2022 • 2 min read
03

Should mandatory qualifications be introduced for protection advisers?

10 August 2022 • 6 min read
04

Spotlight: Sarcoma

05 August 2022 • 6 min read
05

Children's mental health referrals peaked during pandemic: Royal London

08 August 2022 • 2 min read