Damien Marmion

Insurtech Peachy secures £1.5m in funding roundup

Technology

Insurtech Peachy secures £1.5m in funding roundup

First health insurtech to be accepted into FCA Sandbox programme

clock 26 September 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: Government to spend £1.3bn to help people with health conditions find work

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Autumn Statement 23: Jeremy Hunt cuts NI for 27 million people

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Autumn Statement 23: Protection and health industry reaction

23 November 2023 • 5 min read
04

Autumn Statement 23: Chancellor Hunt promises 110 measures to grow UK economy

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

The Rising Stars of Protection: Subhani Cook from Sesame Bankhall Group

21 November 2023 • 7 min read