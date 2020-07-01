Cover Excellence Awards 2018
COVER Excellence Awards 2018 Winners eBook is live
Winners rundown, interviews and features, plus photos from the night
COVER video: A moment with Aviva
We caught up with Hayley Grimshaw at COVER Excellence Awards 2018
COVER Excellence Awards 2018: All winners revealed!
Which providers and intermediaries took prizes last night?
COVER Excellence Awards 2018: Intermediary shortlist revealed!
We announce the shortlisted finalists of intermediaries at this year's awards
COVER Excellence Awards 2018: Provider shortlist revealed!
Which insurance providers have been nominated for the COVER Excellence Awards 2018?