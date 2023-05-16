Countrywide Assurance

Canada Life sells individual protection book to Countrywide Assurance

Insurer

Canada Life sells individual protection book to Countrywide Assurance

Deal to be finalised in 2024

clock 16 May 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Nearly half of consumers are 'potentially vulnerable': MorganAsh

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Fairer Finance launches PMI product ratings with four providers awarded 5-star rating

15 November 2023 • 1 min read