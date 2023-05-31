corporate healthcare

Bluecrest Wellness extends corporate health offering

PMI

Bluecrest Wellness extends corporate health offering

Musculoskeletal assessment added

clock 31 May 2023 • 1 min read
Richard Norris appointed general manager at Bupa UK Insurance

Insurer

Richard Norris appointed general manager at Bupa UK Insurance

For business specialist products

clock 11 May 2023 • 1 min read
Healix Health taps Sharon Burgess as operations director

PMI

Healix Health taps Sharon Burgess as operations director

Joins from AXA Health

clock 28 March 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Premier Choice Healthcare acquires Homewood Health and Margaret Clark Healthcare

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Fintel expands adviser reach with VouchedFor and AKG acquisitions

14 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read