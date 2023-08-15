Continuum

Insurance is an 'underutilised tool' against inheritance tax

Individual Protection

Insurance is an 'underutilised tool' against inheritance tax

Insurance could be used as the government closes other loopholes

clock 15 August 2023 • 1 min read
Consolidation results in number of advice firms continuing to fall

Adviser / Broking

Consolidation results in number of advice firms continuing to fall

FCA research shows

clock 07 August 2023 • 1 min read
Number of smaller advice firms continues to shrink, analysis finds

Adviser / Broking

Number of smaller advice firms continues to shrink, analysis finds

'Costs of running an advice business on the rise'

clock 15 August 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: Government to spend £1.3bn to help people with health conditions find work

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Autumn Statement 23: Protection and health industry reaction

23 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Autumn Statement 23: Jeremy Hunt cuts NI for 27 million people

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

PDG's underwriting challenges: What we would like to see on mental health questions

23 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: Chancellor Hunt promises 110 measures to grow UK economy

22 November 2023 • 2 min read