commercial director
Mari-Lizette Malherbe appointed Munich Re UK Life CEO
Commercial director replaces Andy Batley as chief executive officer of UK & Irish life reinsurance business
John Dean: Developing a global 'paid time off' strategy
Some companies - including the likes of Netflix, Virgin and LinkedIn - have moved towards offering unlimited paid leave for staff: the workplace is evolving
Westfield Health appoints David Capper as CEO
He replaces Jill Davies following her retirement
Bupa appoints Will Shaw as corporate director
He joins from Cigna European Healthcare