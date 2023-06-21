Colin Jemide

COVER Claims and Underwriting Forum 2023: Protection fraud cases more 'complex'

Insurer

COVER Claims and Underwriting Forum 2023: Protection fraud cases more 'complex'

“Without referrals that come from the industry, we wouldn’t exist”

clock 21 June 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!

20 June 2023 • 1 min read
02

Cirencester Friendly announces short-term benefit option

20 June 2023 • 1 min read
03

Protection & AI: This Ain't a Scene, It's an Arms Race

20 June 2023 • 3 min read
04

Life insurance cases account for 4.5% of opportunistic fraud

20 June 2023 • 2 min read
05

Industry Voice: Unearthing millions in forgotten insurance policies

19 June 2023 • 2 min read