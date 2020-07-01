cohabitation
People 'mistakenly believe' cohabiting couples have marriage rights
According to British Social Attitudes Survey
Amanda Docherty: Modern love
Following the landmark Supreme Court ruling which saw an unmarried woman win bereavement benefit, the rights of cohabiting couples are changing
Frank Field seeks government clarity for cohabiting couples
Need 'to act quickly to provide certainty for bereaved families,' writes Frank Field in letter to DWP Parliamentary Under Secretary of State
Supreme Court ruling on unmarried benefits could open 'floodgate'
'Landmark' decision to overturn government's refusal of bereavement payment to Siobhan McLaughlin will have 'significant implications' for advisers
The female of the species (should be protected like the male)
Women are significantly behind men when it comes to financial resilience, says iPipeline's Stephanie Hydon, and this seriously needs to change
Johnny Timpson: For better or worse, richer or poorer
Johnny Timpson holds forth on bereavement benefits, cohabiting inequalities and the upcoming Supreme Court case in Belfast