Co-op Funeralcare

Shepherds Friendly adds Funeral Benefits Options to Over 50s life cover

Individual Protection

Shepherds Friendly adds Funeral Benefits Options to Over 50s life cover

In partnership with Co-op Funeralcare

clock 15 December 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Bain Capital acquisition falls through as LV= member vote comes up short

10 December 2021 • 4 min read
02

Income protection to hit 20% of Openwork sales in 2021

10 December 2021 • 1 min read
03

Protection continues to bang its drum, but without action it's so much noise

09 December 2021 • 4 min read
04

Phil Jeynes: Moving past the advised vs non-advised debate to put the customer first

13 December 2021 • 3 min read
05

'Great Resignation' highlighting importance of employee benefits and wellbeing

10 December 2021 • 3 min read