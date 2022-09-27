Chris Lay

Insurance Institute of London appoints Chris Lay as president

Insurer

Insurance Institute of London appoints Chris Lay as president

Succeeds Julian Enoizi

clock 27 September 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Aviva widens critical illness cover for cancer and dementia

21 September 2022 • 2 min read
02

Tony Müdd: Principle 12 - What does it really say?

22 September 2022 • 6 min read
03

Mini Budget 22: Govt confirms Health & Social Care Levy will be scrapped

23 September 2022 • 2 min read
04

Mini Budget 22: Government to 'scrap' Solvency II to boost investment

23 September 2022 • 1 min read
05

Ex-Bupa boss David Hynam appointed as incoming LV= CEO

26 September 2022 • 2 min read