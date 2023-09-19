ChildShield

89% of parents worried about their children's mental health: MetLife

Individual Protection

89% of parents worried about their children's mental health: MetLife

Concerns making 20% of parents depressed

clock 19 September 2023 • 2 min read
MetLife launches first standalone children's protection proposition

Individual Protection

MetLife launches first standalone children's protection proposition

“We've certainly done something new in the market”

clock 31 August 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: Government to spend £1.3bn to help people with health conditions find work

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Autumn Statement 23: Protection and health industry reaction

23 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Autumn Statement 23: Jeremy Hunt cuts NI for 27 million people

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

PDG's underwriting challenges: What we would like to see on mental health questions

23 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Around 1.8 million workers suffer from work-related ill health

23 November 2023 • 2 min read