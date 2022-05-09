Catherine McDermott

Unum UK launches Cancer Assist for group life insurance

Group Protection

Unum UK launches Cancer Assist for group life insurance

New support service

clock 09 May 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards: The Night in Pictures

03 May 2022 • 1 min read
02

Bluezone to enter life insurance industry amid £1.5m funding

04 May 2022 • 1 min read
03

One in five advisers are unaware of Consumer Duty: Royal London

05 May 2022 • 2 min read
04

Unum pays out over £200m in group IP claims in 2021

06 May 2022 • 1 min read
05

Sesame Bankhall launches 'protection pledge' campaign

05 May 2022 • 1 min read