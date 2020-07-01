Business & Finance
Cirencester Friendly increases adviser commission rates
Rate changes to 'income assured enhanced' and 'my earnings insurance' following adviser feedback
Anorak teams up with open banking app Starling
Technology will allow Starling customers to buy personalised life insurance policies via mobile finance app
Mortgage brokers and estate agents adopt iPipeline protection model
SolutionBuilder integrated to help accelerate the selling of protection alongside mortgages
Mortgage protection sales rising amid 2.3% drop in lending
Protection must "widen its proposition to meet needs of renters", says Swiss Re's Ron Wheatcroft
IRESS data shows 20.5% protection sales increase
The Exchange indicates 'record-breaking quarter' for critical illness, life, income protection and multi benefit products for first three months of 2018
Funeral plan sales drop following FPA crackdown on third party sales
"Industry prepared to distance itself from third party providers," says Golden Charter CEO
Old Mutual Wealth to change name to Quilter
The move is to separate entity from Old Mutual
Cavendish Online adds Luke Barber to develop comparison business
New business development manager will take responsibility for growing white label service
iPipeline's new life business processing up 28% in 2017
The firm processed £40bn in life cover, £10bn in critical illness cover and £3bn in income protection last year
Rising auto-enrolment contribution an employee benefits opportunity
Upcoming launch of higher employer and employee minimum contributions offers chance to highlight value of employee benefits to clients, research by MetLife UK has revealed
Employers should record employee financial stress via EAPs
Financial wellbeing firm Neyber suggests better use of employee assistance programmes (EAPs) would benefit both workers and companies
IRM releases new risk management model guide
The Institute of Risk Management's (IRM) Internal Model Industry Forum (IMIF) has published its eighth guidance document for the insurance market
Medicash records 36% rise in policies in 2017
Sales figures show record-breaking year for cash plan provider
Sixty adviser firms add LifeQuote D2C service to sites
The protection comparison function allows clients to independently search, select and buy from a whole of protection service
HM Treasury: Further delays to IDD
The Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) shelved until the outcome of the proposal for its application date is confirmed, HM Treasury has announced.
The Right Mortgage selects LifeQuote's protection case management service
The service is available to advisers at point of client product selection.