Bupa Wellbeing Index

Bupa unveils new mental health proposition

Group Protection

Bupa unveils new mental health proposition

To plan early intervention

clock 21 April 2023 • 2 min read
One in three employees want health insurance as a benefit

PMI

One in three employees want health insurance as a benefit

Latest Bupa Wellbeing Index finds

clock 29 September 2022 • 1 min read
Bupa UK launches specialist bowel cancer centres

PMI

Bupa UK launches specialist bowel cancer centres

In partnership with HCA Healthcare UK

clock 23 June 2022 • 1 min read
Bupa UK reforms group protection dental insurance

Group Protection

Bupa UK reforms group protection dental insurance

Effective 1 September

clock 27 May 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Premier Choice Healthcare acquires Homewood Health and Margaret Clark Healthcare

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Fintel expands adviser reach with VouchedFor and AKG acquisitions

14 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read