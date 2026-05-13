British Insurance Brokers' Association

BIBA expands 'Ben the Broker' campaign

Adviser / Broking

BIBA expands 'Ben the Broker' campaign

Promoting cyber insurance and brokers

clock 13 May 2026 • 1 min read
ABI reports impact of Covid-19 Support Fund

Insurer

ABI reports impact of Covid-19 Support Fund

£104 million in donations

clock 09 July 2025 • 1 min read
BIBA extends Evans' tenure as chair

Insurer

BIBA extends Evans' tenure as chair

For a further three years

clock 09 January 2023 • 1 min read

PMI

Health insurance industry relieved by Budget

Spring Budget 2020

clock 11 March 2020 • 3 min read

PMI

'Health tax' holding back one in three UK businesses

Around 400,000 companies

clock 04 March 2020 • 4 min read

Regulation

Johnny Timpson: Unlocking protection access for the many

Signposting agreement is a 'catalyst for change'

clock 05 February 2020 • 4 min read