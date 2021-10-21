Brian Goodman

WPA rolls out new group health insurance proposition

Group PMI

WPA rolls out new group health insurance proposition

Absolute Health

clock 21 October 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

MetLife UK launches new individual protection proposition

18 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

Emma Thomson: The Big C

20 October 2021 • 11 min read
03

UPDATED: Fran Bruce appointed as Aviva's new MD of protection, ABI protection board chair

18 October 2021 • 2 min read
04

Legal & General teams up with Roman Kemp on mental health campaign

15 October 2021 • 2 min read
05

Justin Taurog appointed MD of VitalityLife

19 October 2021 • 1 min read