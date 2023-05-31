Bluecrest Wellness

Bluecrest Wellness extends corporate health offering

PMI

Bluecrest Wellness extends corporate health offering

Musculoskeletal assessment added

clock 31 May 2023 • 1 min read
Bluecrest Wellness taps Dominique Kent as chief executive

Employee Benefits

Bluecrest Wellness taps Dominique Kent as chief executive

To expand preventive healthcare solutions

clock 19 May 2023 • 1 min read
Bluecrest Wellness taps Bupa for head of intermediary relationships

Employee Benefits

Bluecrest Wellness taps Bupa for head of intermediary relationships

Jason Morris to take on role

clock 10 October 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Premier Choice Healthcare acquires Homewood Health and Margaret Clark Healthcare

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Fintel expands adviser reach with VouchedFor and AKG acquisitions

14 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read