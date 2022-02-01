Billy Grimley

Sesame Network expands technology offering with Smartr365 partnership

Technology

Sesame Network expands technology offering with Smartr365 partnership

Support advisers across mortgages, protection and insurance platforms

clock 01 February 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

The Rising Stars of Protection: Subhani Cook from Sesame Bankhall Group

21 November 2023 • 7 min read
02

TMG Mortgage Network launches protection division

21 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

Consumer Duty brings a long overdue shake up in the industry

20 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

2plan wealth management rolls out protection service with LifeSearch

20 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

One third of workers overestimate the value of statutory sick pay

21 November 2023 • 2 min read