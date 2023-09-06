bereavement support

AIG Life upgrades Smart Health offering for group income protection

Insurer

Also available to non-insured employees

clock 06 September 2023 • 1 min read
Financial Vulnerability Taskforce launches guide to support bereaved clients

Produced with support from Legal & General

clock 08 August 2023 • 1 min read
GriefChat partners with Absolute Military

Bereavement support available via video messaging

clock 28 November 2022 • 2 min read
