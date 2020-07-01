bereavement benefit
MOJ to push ahead with probate fee hike
'Extortionate' fees for estates would put extra emphasis on life policies written in trust
Supreme Court ruling on unmarried benefits could open 'floodgate'
'Landmark' decision to overturn government's refusal of bereavement payment to Siobhan McLaughlin will have 'significant implications' for advisers
Supreme Court rules in favour of unmarried 'widow'
Court rules government's refusal to pay benefits breached family's human rights
60% of UK women with dependent child have no life cover
Research from Scottish Widows also shows only 13% of mums have a critical illness policy