Anisha Turner

Insurance needs to promote vibrancy to attract young and new talent

Insurer

Insurance needs to promote vibrancy to attract young and new talent

“Insurers need to sell why this is a good career to get into”

clock 28 September 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Tony Müdd: Principle 12 - What does it really say?

22 September 2022 • 6 min read
02

Mini Budget 22: Govt confirms Health & Social Care Levy will be scrapped

23 September 2022 • 2 min read
03

Ex-Bupa boss David Hynam appointed as incoming LV= CEO

26 September 2022 • 2 min read
04

Mini Budget 22: Government to 'scrap' Solvency II to boost investment

23 September 2022 • 1 min read
05

Reassured appoints Paul Foody to advised business board

26 September 2022 • 1 min read