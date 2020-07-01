Andrew Wilkinson
Advisers 'not properly supported' on Universal Credit
ABI seeks IP clarification
CASE STUDY: Why we need to talk about TPD
Friday 10 May
COVER Feature: Taking control
Access to insurance for people with diabetes
Industry reaction: FCA feedback on Access To Insurance
Comments from ABI, CII, advisers and provider following Financial Conduct Authority's call for better access to insurance for pre-existing medical conditions
Andrew Wilkinson: Critical illness - What about the unlucky?
Difficult-to-diagnose critical illnesses such as lupus can take years to confirm and misdiagnosis is common. How can we as an industry help ensure claims are paid?
Industry reaction: ABI issues minimum standards for CIC
Some positive moves but "major issues" missed at consultation stage to improve access to insurance
Specialist advisers join forces to create API Group
Cura, Moneysworth and The Insurance Surgery combine for mission to provide non-standard protection advice to customers.