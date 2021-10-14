Andrew Mason

Financial wellbeing: How protection plays into client's financial happiness

Adviser / Broking

Financial wellbeing: How protection plays into client's financial happiness

‘The universal element is to help clients be happy with the money they have’

clock 14 October 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021: The big talking points

12 October 2021 • 4 min read
02

1.4 million life insurance customers spend two working days on hold with insurers

12 October 2021 • 1 min read
03

Cheryl Brennan named as Howden's new UK managing director

07 October 2021 • 1 min read
04

Monica Garcia: Returning to work after illness - a personal perspective

12 October 2021 • 5 min read
05

Will Wood: The need for a technology mindset change in protection

13 October 2021 • 8 min read