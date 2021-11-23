Amanda Pritchard

Government scraps NHSX and NHS Digital

Technology

Government scraps NHSX and NHS Digital

Merged into one digital NHS body

clock 23 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Women In Protection & Health Awards 2022: Full list of nominees revealed

16 November 2021 • 7 min read
02

Neville Koopowitz: What we really mean by 'Shared Value' health insurance

19 November 2021 • 4 min read
03

Mortgage advisers say protection conversations and referrals on the rise

17 November 2021 • 4 min read
04

Critical illness claims down due to delayed health checks: Royal London

19 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

The Openwork Partnership adds two strategic partners to develop growth strategy

19 November 2021 • 2 min read