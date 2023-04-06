Alexander Manas

Scottish Friendly partners with Unisure

Group Protection

Scottish Friendly partners with Unisure

For group life insurance

clock 06 April 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Premier Choice Healthcare acquires Homewood Health and Margaret Clark Healthcare

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

Fairer Finance launches PMI product ratings with four providers awarded 5-star rating

15 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

AMI's Penn: Lessons from the travel industry on value of protection advice

16 November 2023 • 4 min read