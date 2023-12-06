Alastair Gerrard

Technology 'will be transformative' in the protection industry

Technology

Technology 'will be transformative' in the protection industry

Insurers called to adopt technology

clock 06 December 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

How can the insurance industry get young people interested in protection?

05 December 2023 • 4 min read
02

Royal London upgrades critical illness cover

04 December 2023 • 4 min read
03

COVER reveals nominees for Women in Protection and Health Awards 2024

30 November 2023 • 12 min read
04

Nearly half of workers overestimate monthly cost of protection

05 December 2023 • 2 min read
05

Fintel reveals £3.5m acquisition of Synaptic Software

05 December 2023 • 1 min read