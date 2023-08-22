ACA

Finalise LTA abolition rules by October, warns ACA

Regulation

Finalise LTA abolition rules by October, warns ACA

ACA warns of "unintended outcomes" if draft legislation is not finalised

clock 22 August 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Unum appoints Hiscox UK CEO Dye as non-executive director

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Nearly half of consumers are 'potentially vulnerable': MorganAsh

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

Protection and health insurance boosted UK plc by £6.1bn: ABI

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

iPipeline appoints technology veteran Pat O'Donnell as chief executive

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

AMI's Penn: Lessons from the travel industry on value of protection advice

16 November 2023 • 4 min read