Industry Voice: Don't leave your dental - or protection - check-up too long

I want you to think back to the last time you went to the dentist - what was the reason for the appointment? A check-up, a scale-and-polish or maybe a filling? Whatever the reason, often there can be other issues found which need to be addressed - especially if you had left a long period of time between check-ups.

With over 1.4m households expecting their fixed rate mortgage deals to end this year1, the remortgage market is going to be driving the need for mortgage advice in 2023. But, bearing in mind a lot might have changed since a client last spoke to an adviser, this could present an opportunity to offer a protection ‘check-up'.

Here are four indicators that protection should be on the agenda for discussion.

A growing family

How has the household changed? Are children in the picture or possibly on the cards? Policies like family income benefit are often overlooked but can provide a cost-effective financial safety net.

A seriously ill child is something parents never want to think about, but sadly it does happen. Many insurers allow children's critical illness cover to be added or removed onto an adult's policy, often without medical underwriting.

Breakdown of a relationship

If a client is separating or divorced, and there is a jointly owned policy, you could consider whether the insurer will allow the policy to be split into individually owned policies.

And where clients have had a partner's income to rely on previously if they became ill, could this gap be filled with an income protection policy?

Placing a policy in trust

It's estimated that at least 84%2 of single life term policies sold in 2021 were not written in trust. Without a trust, clients could risk any benefit being paid to the wrong person or being held up by probate or confirmation delays.

Offering a trust review service gives you an opportunity to revisit this important financial planning tool.

Career change

Whether it's a new employer, or changes to salary or sick-pay arrangements, this should initiate a review of current coverage - any income protection plans in place or gaps that could be filled with an income protection policy.

As with dental appointments, if you leave it too long between check-ups the outcome could be more painful. But remember, even though the remortgage market presents opportunities to discuss protection, if we leave protection reviews until just this time, there's a greater risk that a major life change could lead to challenges in the event of a life shock.

