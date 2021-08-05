'Opportunities are there for the PMI market to grow'

Rapid digital revolution in the health insurance space has intensified throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, bringing about changes that are set to profoundly and permanently reshape how both healthcare and insurance is accessed and delivered.

For several years, private medical insurance (PMI) policies have increasingly included services like virtual GPs and remote screenings, but too few clients were aware of their availability. Yet the paradigm shift in technology adoption during the pandemic has increased to include everything from symptom-tracking apps to consumer-facing digital mental health and physical therapy programs.

For many, these integrated solutions have provided quick, functional access to care when they needed it the most, and seamlessly addressed the need for more personalised choices and at a range of budgets.

And for advisers it has become imperative to consider how they offer such services to clients particularly as the technological revolution continues apace. Health insurers today have an increasingly important role to play in executing a clear vision of the future that sees prevention and wellness deeply integrated into patient journeys via digital-only settings. Advisers that do consider this transition can capitalise on the recent surge of client interest in PMI[1], accelerated by greater demands on the healthcare system and an added focus on health and wellbeing. We spoke to three advisers about how digitalisation is impacting their conversations with clients. The adviser viewpoint

‘More needs to be done to educate our customers'

Brian Walters, managing director of Regency Health

"Digital care offerings offer PMI customers amazing value, especially digital GP services that can help improve access to care. However, too few clients are aware that these services are bundled with their health insurance so more needs to be done to educate our customers. Sometimes these benefits can get buried, especially considering the amount of statutory literature that needs to be provided at inception and renewal, so brokers use should make mention of these services during the advisory process."

‘Some patients will want the option of seeing a doctor too'

Claire Ginnelly, managing director of Premier Choice Group

"We have realised things can be done differently and can work just as well, if not better. Online and digital services have been a lifeline for many people during the pandemic, so the benefit of them is clear to see. They are effective and efficient, but they should not replace traditional routes to care. Some patients still want the option of seeing a doctor too.

"For employer-led schemes, wellbeing and workplace productivity will continue to become an increasingly important aspect of health insurance propositions going forward. Employers know their employees are looking for these types of staff benefits, so the opportunities will be there for the market to grow."

‘We must frame PMI as "Supporting the NHS" not in competition with it'

Ian Sawyer, commercial director of Assured Futures

"It should be a boom time for new business as a result of growing NHS waiting lists[2] and people getting back to their work on full pay. Those taking their own health and the health of their family very seriously will start to consider PMI. It is important we frame the positioning of PMI as ‘Supporting the NHS' rather than in competition with it. Most talk is around new virgin business, but 'switchers' will continue to drive most sales and as an industry we must work together to make switching providers easier. The main way to do this is for the digitalisation of policy information and exclusions that should be transferred from insurer to insurer on request."

