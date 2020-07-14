Daniel Sharpe-Szunko: The impact of Covid-19 on underwriting limits
‘Some limits seem excessive and totally unjustified’
Restricted underwriting limits are still restricting customer access to life insurance, writes iam financial MD
There are widespread reports that demand for protection has increased since March and the beginning of lockdown. Customers have become increasingly switched on to the idea of protection during the pandemic, which can only be positive. Unfortunately, the life insurance industry continues to be excessively selective about which clients we are able to cover. Underwriting limits across all of the UK's major providers have become far more restrictive. In some cases, providers have reduced their...
