The COVER Review: Claims and underwriting, employer NICs and health checks

The COVER Review sees COVER's editorial team talk discuss claims statistics, the strain on employers from a NIC hike, NHS Health Checks and securing life cover after breast cancer.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 31 March 2025. Here are the top stories this week: British Friendly pays out £5 million in 2024 Employers feeling the NICs strain NHS Health Checks hit two-year low Claims and underwriting: Securing life cover after breast cancer Banning commission is an 'extreme' outcome of Protection Market Study: FCA
