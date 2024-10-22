COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2025 launched

Awards open for nominations

clock • 2 min read

The nominations are open for the COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2025, in association with the Women in Protection Network.

The deadline for nominations is 22 November, 2024. The awards look to recognise those women and organisations making change in our industry. The FCA market study and consumer duty continue to be challenges for the market – have you or anyone you know risen to these challenges and continued to showcase excellence? Provide us your nomination here. Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "This event has been circled in my calendar for some time. The COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards was my first event as COVER editor and is a great platform to highlight the brilliant work being d...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Adviser / Broking

Rise in mortgage customers asking about protection
Adviser / Broking

Rise in mortgage customers asking about protection

AMI Protection Viewpoint Report

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 22 October 2024 • 2 min read
Towergate names Mark Pugh as head of consulting services
Adviser / Broking

Towergate names Mark Pugh as head of consulting services

Joins from Verlingue

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 21 October 2024 • 1 min read
LifeSearch partners with MoneySuperMarket
Adviser / Broking

LifeSearch partners with MoneySuperMarket

Co-creation of life insurance service

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 21 October 2024 • 2 min read