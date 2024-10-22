COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2025: Five days left to enter

The deadline for nominations is 22 November, 2024. The awards look to recognise those women and organisations making change in our industry. The FCA market study and consumer duty continue to be challenges for the market – have you or anyone you know risen to these challenges and continued to showcase excellence? Provide us your nomination here. Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "This event has been circled in my calendar for some time. The COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards was my first event as COVER editor and is a great platform to highlight the brilliant work being d...